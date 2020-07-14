Previous Story
TV signals interrupted while Whitehawk transmitter fixed
Posted On 14 Jul 2020 at 1:47 pm
A giant crane is hovering over Whitehawk mast today while essential engineering works are carried out.
Some TV signals are interrupted while the work takes place.
Kemp Town resident Geoffrey Bowden took this picture, and reported that he is having difficulty receiving BBC and ITV channels, although others including Latest TV appear unaffected.
A spokeswoman for Arquiva, which maintains the mast, said: “I can confirm that there is planned engineering work being done at the Whitehawk Hill transmitter today.
“We anticipate that this will be completed fairly quickly.”
8 Comments
We are on London Road near Preston Park and lost all our signal at 10:00am it is now 2:00pm and still no signal. I understand they need to do work but why can they not at least let us know beforehand and we would not think it was our TV sets that had gone on the blink?
To the previous comment.
This is not planned work, so must be a failure. It is very unusual to use this sort of crane on an active transmitter. It must be an issue with the main cylinder, which will supply all of the national and regional multiplexes. The local multiplex is mounted lower down and appears unaffected.
Read the article. This IS planned work.
“A spokeswoman for Arquiva, which maintains the mast, said: “I can confirm that there is planned engineering work being done at the Whitehawk Hill transmitter today.”
And they really need to find a way to inform people in advance when there is planned work Heck B&H News and the Argos would publish anything.
Where is the notification? We (in Southwick) have been trying to adjust our set since 2pm. It is now 5 pm. Poor service.
BBC Radio Sussex mentioned it in their local news bulletins
“The local multiplex is mounted lower down”
This explains why my reception on all multiplexes except “Multiplex 40” is good, but marginal/impossible on Multiplex 40.
So reception on Latest TV and Ideal Extra is unreliable, which doesn’t bother me, because they’re cr*p.
But reception is also unreliable on some good channels like Sony Channel & Sony Classic.
7 HOURS WITH NO SIGNAL WITH NO NOTIFICATION IS NOT ACCEPTABLE!!!!!!!! ARQUIVA GET YOUR ACT TOGETHER….IS THIS ALSO GOING ON FOR ANOTHER 3 DAYS?????????????
Services back up and running, appalling to lose services all day for PLANNED work… Why didn’t they bother trekking the city population?? Also yet another local story the useless Argus has missed…. What is its main Brighton story today? A building in Eastbourne has been sold & leased back by Waitrose (with no change whatsoever for the public!!)