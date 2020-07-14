TV signals interrupted while Whitehawk transmitter fixed

A giant crane is hovering over Whitehawk mast today while essential engineering works are carried out.

Some TV signals are interrupted while the work takes place.

Kemp Town resident Geoffrey Bowden took this picture, and reported that he is having difficulty receiving BBC and ITV channels, although others including Latest TV appear unaffected.

A spokeswoman for Arquiva, which maintains the mast, said: “I can confirm that there is planned engineering work being done at the Whitehawk Hill transmitter today.

“We anticipate that this will be completed fairly quickly.”