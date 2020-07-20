Councillor quits Labour after being reported for anti-Semitism
A Brighton Labour councillor has quit the party after becoming the third member to be investigated for alleged anti-Semitism.
Councillor Kate Knight announced she had quit today after being reported for a slew of recently unearthed posts on Facebook. Brighton and Hove News understands she had been facing suspension.
This means both Labour and the Greens now have 19 councillors each. Cllr Knight will continue as an independent.
Cllr Knight said: “I abhor antisemitism which, along with all other forms of racism, is a scourge that blights our society and every political party. I am not antisemitic and I regret if anything I posted caused distress, as this was not my intention.
“I do not want this matter to distract from the vital work that the council needs to do, as we all continue to come to terms with the effects and future consequences of Covid-19.
“So, after deep reflection and with much regret, I have resigned my membership of the Labour Party with immediate effect and I have advised Cllr Nancy Platts of this.”
Council Leader Nancy Platts today said it brings shame on the whole Labour Party to see these posts. She said: “On behalf of the Labour Group, I am truly sorry to the Jewish community for the hurt these posts have caused.
“I reached out to a leading member of the local Jewish community last week. Following that conversation I have re-circulated information to my Group to read, stressing the importance of checking the reliability of sources before sharing on social media.
“Antisemitism is a poison that must be challenged wherever it raises its head. Hatred towards Jewish people has no place in our society.
“I have agreed with the Labour Group that we will establish a Code of Conduct for all Labour councillors. This will have emphasis on social media and the absolute necessity of ensuring people know that what they are sharing comes from trusted sources of information, and the importance of recognising antisemitic tropes.
“Councillor Knight has taken the right action in resigning from the Labour Group and the Labour Party.
“We will continue to take steps to address antisemitism, and actively challenge racism in our city.”
A Labour Party spokesperson said: “The Labour Party takes all complaints of antisemitism extremely seriously and they are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures, and any appropriate disciplinary action is taken.”
A spokesman for the Sussex Jewish Representative Council said: “We are concerned to here that a Labour Party councillor from Brighton has resigned for alleged antisemitism.
“How is the Jewish community here meant to have any faith or trust in this Labour-led Council? How many more reports, investigations and suspensions do there need to be before all Brighton and Hove CLPs are put into special measures?
“This latest councillor has repeatedly posted stories denying there is any issue of antisemitism in the Labour Party and claimed that antisemitism was been weaponised to attack Jeremy Corbyn.
“There is a troubling pattern of behaviour here from a small number of councillors and this has not been addressed in any substantive manner.
“We are also bemused that the leader of the council has stated that she reached out to a “leading member of the Jewish community” but did not contact the Sussex Jewish Representative Council, the recognised body for such communications with our community.
“We would suggest that if she wants to apologise to our community she do it through the correct channels.
“It is time she and the Labour Party take a long hard look at how they deal with antisemitism starting with acknowledging that it is present and exists in the city and in the party.
“Words, statements and press releases are meaningless unless they are backed up by action and education.
“It is difficult to imagine how the Brighton and Hove Labour Party can regain any credibility at this point and, subsequently, as the council is Labour-led, it does bring into question their ability and sincerity in tackling any form of racism when they have so frequently ignored the glaring issue of antisemitism.”
Last week, Councillor Anne Pissaridou was suspended for allegedly anti-Semitic Facebook posts. Councillor Nichole Brennan is also being investigated for demonstrating against the party’s adoption of a wider-ranging definition of anti-Semitism in 2018.
In April, days after this came to light, Cllr Brennan described criticism of her actions as “white supremacy”. She is not suspended.
All three were selected for last year’s elections on a Momentum slate. Labour narrowly avoided losing control of the council, ending up with 20 councillors to the Green’s 19.
Being suspended means a councillor cannot attend Labour group meetings or represent the party – but the party expects them to still obey the whip and considers them to be a Labour councillor.
The posts Cllr Knight has been reported for, which were posted from 2016 to March 2019, nearly all say that accusations of anti-Semitism levelled at Jeremy Corbyn are a smear, or manufactured by Israel.
Many were posted after she was selected to run for Labour in Moulsecoomb and Bevendean in July 2018.
In August 2018, she posted a link to a story headlined “Israel running campaign against Jeremy Corbyn”.
In 2016, she commented that she was certain accusations of anti-Semitism are “a vehicle for a vicious attack – not even thinly veiled – on the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn”.
The same year, she posted: “There is NO [anti-Semitism] crisis in the Labour Party.”
In March 2019, she posted an article asking if the attack on controversial former Labour MP Chris Williamson was the start of another coup, which Cllr Pissaridou replied to saying “It is”.
Williamson had then been suspended from the party for what a leaked Labour report said was “a pattern of behaviour … widely regarded as offensive and as baiting the Jewish community”.
The following day, she posted a quote from director Mike Leigh saying that accusing Williamson of anti-Semitism was part of a witch hunt.
Cllr Pissaridou has stepped down as chair of the Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee but remains a member of the Labour group, although she cannot attend its meetings or represent the party.
Cllr Knight was selected in Moulsecoomb and Bevendean last year after long-serving councillor Anne Meadows quit the party, citing bullying and anti-Semitism.
Cllr Meadows then contested the ward for the Conservative party and lost.
33 Comments
Councillor Knight was a hard working Councillor committed to representing the people in her ward, some of whom are the most vulnerable in our city. I am proud to know her.
I am sure Mosley worked hard for his constituents, too.
what a disgusting post this is. Kate Knight is a socialist not a fascist. It is the people who are accusing Kate and others of ‘antisemitism’ who in the 1930s supported Moseley. Yes Tory scumbags were the main antisemites then and they are now.
The witchhunt of Kate is vile.
You’re comparing Kate Knight to Oswald Mosley?? Whatever it is you’re smoking you’ve inhaled way too much….
This is a sad loss for Labour and for the city. Kate Knight has been a fantastic councillor. She will be very much missed.
All for nothing, too. Nothing remotely antisemitic in what she posted/said/liked. The term antisemitism has become devoid of all meaning.
Labour are for the many not the Jew (plus people on benefits)
this is a classic example of genuine antisemitism. It substitutes ‘Jew’ for ‘few’ thus implying Jews are amongst the handful of rich and powerful people who control the wealth in society.
Isn’t it strange how those who cry ‘antisemitism’ are the biggest antisemites of all?
So she’s not anti semitic but she supported the Jeremy Corbyn’s disgusting views. The Labour party is infested with her type.
Sorry, what comments specifically? Jeremy Corbyn has made NO antisemitic remarks.
Your language ‘infested’ is similar to that of the Nazis who also talked about Jews being a bacillus and ‘infesting’ German society. I think we know what your politics are about
This is a tragedy on so many levels – a loss for the most vulnerable and needy in this city, for whom Kate strived so hard to fight their cause and a loss for the Labour party itself which will lose her enthusiasm, ideas, fairness and leadership. I am proud to call her my friend.
So sh claims she’s not anti semitic, but her posts clearly were, so that makes her snti semitic and a liar.
So as a Brighton & Hove Albion supporter, if I share posts from Crystal Palace, have I become a become a Crystal Palace supporter?! I hope not…
‘her posts clearly were (antisemitic)’
Perhaps you could give an example of WHY they were antisemitic? No? I thought not
Verifiable fact: Cllr Meadows was rejected as a candidate by her ward members.
Unverified & unsubstantiated allegation: Cllr Meadows left the party due to ‘intimidation’.
You might want to revise your story to reflect this.
This city’s Labour Party and council so contaminated with antisemitism it defies description. Every single post going back the last 10 years of every single councilor should be unearthed and examined. How can Jews feel safe in this city with this lot in charge?
The unsavoury views of Cllr Knight were well know well before the election. Local and national Labour chose to do nothing. She should never have been allowed to stand for Labour. Good riddance to her. May others now follow.
Agree totally, A L Brighton.
Her views are and always have been abhorrent.
Leopards don’t change their spots.
Labour moves one step closer to Number 10 with every antisemite and conspiracist that leaves or is expelled.
This is ridiculous. There’s nothing remotely antisemitic here. Those that claim otherwise are either delusional or disingenuous.
Kate’s resignation is a tragedy for the Labour Party and makes a travesty of freedom of speech. The witchunt must stop – the country is in crisis and yet petty-minded self-seeking individuals continue to undermine our local Council by reporting ‘perceived’ anti-Semitic comments by dedicated and hardworking councillors. Probably no coincidence that the last three have all been women. Nasty, underhand tactics seeking out comments and tweets from years back and misinterpreting them from a small local group are a serious threat to democracy. And the Labour Party continues to allow this to happen also thereby lose extremely talented Councillors. I despair!
Extremely talented and antisemitic. If it looks like a duck, quacks like a duck the likelihood is it’s a duck.
Kate Knight is a hard working, excellent councillor! She is totally antiracist and far from antisemetic. Ive known her years and I am Jewish. The Labour Party and a few writing here have made a mockery of the fight against antisemitism and racist by conflating it with Israel. The Labour Party really has gotten itself into a mess over this issue. That’s sad for all decent people.
Maybe someone could explain what exactly you can say about Israel’s behaviour towards the Palestinians, it’s illegal occupation and proven manipulations to influence foreign politicians (just ask Priti Patel) before you get accused of anti-Semitism.
So as a Brighton & Hove Albion supporter, if I share posts from Crystal Palace, have I become a become a Crystal Palace supporter?! I hope not…
Its such a shame Labour hate Jewish people so much
Shocked saddened and livid all at the same time to hear the news that yet another woman cllr, a decent hard working socialist has been bullied out of her position within the party. Kate has represented what I consider to be my old manor of Moulscecoomb and Bevendean admirably. Having lived there and represented this ward myself and being a former pupil of Moulsceoomb juniors I have appreciated the work that she has done,particularly in working with parents and staff to prevent the school from becoming an academy. Showing class solidarity didn’t end well for me either in Labour party terms. I was expelled in 1992 for five years.This was mostly for backing the anti poll tax unions and being prepared to go to prison rather than pay. The party then lost the seat for the first time in history to the Tories. Back then if they wanted rid of you they called you a Militant and talked about ‘Reds under the beds. Now they label you ‘ anti-semite.’ Like Kate Knight and Anne Pissaridou and Nikkie Brennan I abhor racism in all of it’s forms. Shocking to see life long Socialists be maligned in this manner. Shame on you who have bullied and harrassed these women. Shame! Shame! Shame!
I do not know anything about cllr Knight, though she was far more polite in answering a Public Question about Libraries than her predecessor. The article does not make clear whether she has left the Council entirely or just Labour.
Extremely talented and antisemitic. If it looks like a duck, quacks like a duck the likelihood is it’s a duck.
Or a Swan!
Councillor Knight is a woman of great integrity, honesty and sensitivity. She cares deeply about others and works hard to support the people in her Ward and others.
I have known her personally and through the Labour Party for years, and I know there is no way she behaves in an antisemitic way nor has such views.
Unfortunately in the present time, very complex issues involving the history of the development of Israel, the fate of the dispossessed Palestinians, anti-Arab feeling, issues of Apartheid, racism, and also definitions of “Zionism” or “antisemitism” are referred to online as if they were simple. Statements which have not been, or cannot be, substantiated are presumed by readers to be true. Readers make instant judgements with no knowledge of the background, causing damage all round.
The foreground to all this should be the issue of truth. If a false claim is made, the reader can blame the maker for the lie. If a true claim is made, but the reader thinks it to be a lie, the reader blames the maker again.
People have a right to the chance to justify their statement, quote sources, tell the whole story, give evidence, have the argument. And there are some things which are of course a matter of opinion. As the meme has it, we are all entitled to our opinion. But we need to be clear about the difference between opinion and fact, which is not always easy and often depends upon definition.
I would argue strongly against the statements by Rachel Lewis. And I regard that of “Tom”, whoever he is, as appalling, shameful, a total slur with no justification on someone who works hard to make other people’s lives easier.
Shocked and saddened , that Kate Knight one of the most committed socialist that worked so hard for her community. Labour is a poorer place for losing people like Kate.shMe on the people who smear good people without any evidence. This makes me very sad and angry .
I do not believe that anyone with knowledge of the situation thinks that this is borne of concern for the welfare and happiness of anybody in our community.
God save us from mind reading technology when it comes along.
Absolutely NO ONE will be deemed fit for office with the full contents of their heads and pasts on public display.
Though I suspect it will be the biggest liberals who prove to be the biggest hypocrites in that scenario.