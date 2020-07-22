Brighton and Hove political parties meet privately to prepare for Green coronation

The three political parties on Brighton and Hove City Council were due to meet privately today to prepare for the expected takeover by the Greens tomorrow (Thursday 23 July).

The three party leaders issued a joint statement this afternoon, emphasising the goal of a smooth transition.

The outgoing Labour council leader Nancy Platts, Phélim Mac Cafferty, who is expected to become the new Green council leader tomorrow, and Conservative leader Steve Bell said: “The priority for us all is to provide leadership for the city and deliver essential services to our residents.

“We are working in the best interests of all in Brighton and Hove to provide stability following the recent resignations in the Labour group which have changed the balance of power in the administration of the council.

“We recognise that by custom the largest elected group forms an administration of the council.

“We are currently looking at the best options to ensure a smooth transition of any changes to the current administration.

“We are meeting in our groups today to decide the nature of the council administration moving forward and details of how this will be delivered will be shared tomorrow.

“No further statements will be issued by any of the groups today.

“A report from the chief executive outlining the options will be presented at full council at 4.30pm tomorrow afternoon.

“The council’s memberships is currently as follows

19 from the Green group

18 from the Labour group

13 from the Conservative group

4 independents

“The full council meeting tomorrow will be available to watch by webcast.”