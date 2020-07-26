brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Hove man tasered after police car chase in Worthing

Posted On 26 Jul 2020 at 1:01 am
A man from Hove has been taken to hospital after he was tasered by police following a car chase in Worthing.

The 37-year-old was one of two people arrested after a grey BMW failed to stop, Sussex Police said.

The force said: “Two men have been arrested following a short police pursuit in Worthing.

“Officers on patrol in The Boulevard became aware of a vehicle of interest, which failed to stop, about 5pm on Saturday 25 July.

“A pursuit ensued, during which the grey BMW collided with a number of other vehicles, resulting in minor injuries to three members of the public.

“It then crashed in Palatine Road, where the sole passenger, a 30-year-old man from Worthing, was detained and arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking. He remains in custody.

“The driver, identified as a 37-year-old man from Hove, decamped and made off from the scene, but was located in Frobisher Close a short time later.

“A taser was deployed to safely detain and arrest him and he has been taken to hospital as a precaution, under police supervision.

“A police officer on foot was struck by a van as he searched for the suspect and sustained minor injuries. He has also been taken to hospital as a precaution.

“A section of Palatine Road has been temporarily closed as inquiries continue.

“We’d like to thank the public for their patience and understanding at this time.”

