Sussex Police appoints new deputy chief constable

Sussex Police has appointed a new deputy chief constable after the previous deputy, Jo Shiner, was promoted to chief constable of Sussex.

The force said: “Temporary Deputy Chief Constable Julia Chapman has today been confirmed in the role as the second most senior police officer in Sussex.”

Mrs Chapman joined Sussex Police from Kent last year as the assistant chief constable for local policing.

Her appointment was announced today by Chief Constable Jo Shiner.

Mrs Chapman said: “I am immensely proud to have been chosen as the county’s next deputy chief constable.

“Since joining Sussex I have been continuously impressed with the commitment and dedication of officers, staff and volunteers.

“I am passionate about public service and look forward to continuing my work with colleagues, partners and the public to ensure Sussex Police continues to protect our communities, catch criminals and deliver an outstanding service to victims, witnesses and people locally.”

Mrs Chapman served in Kent Police for 26 years before transferring to Sussex last year.

Chief Constable Shiner said: “I am delighted to announce Julia as the new permanent deputy chief constable for Sussex.

“Julia brings a wealth of experience across both crime and uniform roles in local policing, criminal justice, specialist tactical operations and public protection, as well as serving as a strategic firearms and gold public order commander.

“Julia is forward thinking and keen to shape the new roles and opportunities provided by the precept and uplift as we continue to develop a police force fit for the future.

“Her professionalism and commitment to public service will ensure that we deliver an outstanding service to all of our communities in Sussex.

Sussex police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne said: “I have been very impressed with the focus and grip that Julia brought to local policing as our assistant chief constable, building a visible and effective police presence in communities across the county.

“She then very ably stepped up to the temporary DCC role during the height of lockdown.

“I am confident that Chief Constable Shiner has made an excellent choice today in appointing Julia as her substantive deputy chief constable as part of a very capable and respected leadership team for Sussex Police.”

Sussex Police added: “Now residing in Kent, Julia grew up in Sussex and her family still lives in the county.

“She enjoys spending time visiting the coast and villages, along with the South Downs.

“Julia enjoys running and belongs to a local running club.

“Julia and her husband enjoy travel and socialising with friends and family.”