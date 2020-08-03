Car flips on Elm Grove

The driver of a brand new Mercedes which ended up flipped onto its side walked away with no injuries this morning.

The car came a cropper at the bottom of Elm Grove shortly before 11am this morning.

Passers by said the car’s airbags were activated, protecting the driver from injury, and he was able to get out of the car and walk away.

According to the DVLA website, the car was registered for the first time today.

The bottom end of the road has been closed to traffic following the incident.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “this was a single vehicle road traffic collision at 10.51am involving a grey Mercedes. There were no injuries.”

Brighton and Hove Buses said its 22 and 23 services are currently diverted as a result.