Two men charged with Hove shop burglary

Two men have been charged with burglary after a break in at the Currys PC World shop in Hove.

Sussex Police said today (Wednesday 5 August): “Two men have been arrested and charged with burglary after a break in at the Currys PC World store in Hove on Monday (3 August).

“Police were called to the store at 4am in Old Shoreham Road after staff discovered intruders had broken into the building at the rear and had forced open a safe.

“Nothing had been stolen.

“Officers later stopped two men in a vehicle on the A23 at Brighton and arrested them on suspicion of burglary.

“Aurelian Gheorghe, 41, of no fixed address, and Andrei Metea, 22, of Winchester Avenue, London, appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (4 August) charged with burglary with intent to steal.

“They pleaded not guilty and were remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court for trial on (Tuesday) 1 September.”

In May two men were jailed for their part in another burglary at the store after goods worth up to £80,000 were stolen in March.

Marian Ghita, 44, a binman, and car cleaner Cristian Rusu, 29, were part of a four-strong masked gang that broke into the branch.

They stole mobile phones, laptops and other electrical goods but the pair were caught heading home up the M23 and their haul was recovered.

Ghita, of Ivinghoe Road, Dagenham, London, was jailed for 30 months and Rusu, of Auckland Road, Redbridge, London, was jailed for two years.