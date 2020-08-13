Brighton and Hove’s A level results improve despite coronavirus lockdown and grading uncertainties

A level results have improved in Brighton and Hove despite the coronavirus and the uncertainty around how final grades were awarded.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “Provisional results across Brighton and Hove show good A level performance city-wide, maintaining year on year improvements.

“The overall results remain positive, with a pass rate for grades A* to E up slightly from 98.5 per cent to 98.6 per cent, while at AS level the pass rate for is up from 78.6 per cent to 87.3 per cent.

“However, all centres have expressed concern about the national moderation process, and that the teacher / centre assessed grades have dropped by one or more grade.”

Green councillor Hannah Clare, who chairs the council’s Children, Young People and Skills Committee, said: “After all our A level and vocational students have been through in recent months, I want to celebrate all their successes today and wish them the very best for the future.

“We should not underestimate the extra stress and anxiety the coronavirus restrictions have caused all our students, but I think it’s been particularly difficult for those taking A levels and GCSEs.

“I also need to express my shock and disappointment at the chaotic way the government has handled the processing and announcement of this year’s results.

“I am very disturbed by the injustice some of our excellent schools and colleges have faced with arbitrary downgrades and an unfair system.

“Our young people and their families deserve far better than this.

“I want all our young people to get the results that are a true reflection of their abilities and the work they have put in.

“If they don’t believe their results are fair, I would urge them to keep a close eye on the national guidance on appeals that I understand is due to be published very soon.

“We will be sharing the weblink to this guidance via our social media channels as soon as the government has updated its guidance.

“I’m concerned that the current chaos could also affect the arrangements many of our young people have put in place for going on to university, apprenticeships or finding work.

“If anyone needs support today, our schools and colleges and the council’s Youth Employability Team are ready to help.

“They are providing advice and support on their Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts until 7pm @yesbrightonhove.

“If young people are unsure about their next steps, advisers will be on hand to answer questions and talk through options available.

“Students can ask questions using #yesbhgcseresults, tagging @yesbrightonandhove or by private messaging the service.

“There is a wide range of vocational courses available in the city for young people who do not wish to go to university.

“Apprenticeships offer opportunities to earn while you learn and get a strong foothold on the career ladder. For more information visit Find an Apprenticeship.

“I would also like to thank all our schools and colleges and the council’s education team for the work they have done in partnership through these difficult times to maintain and improve standards across the city.”