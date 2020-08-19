Drugs charge for Brighton taxi passenger picked up by police

A suspected cocaine dealer was due in court today after being picked up in Brighton earlier this week.

Sussex Police said: “A man has been charged after proactive policing work led to a large quantity of cash and drugs being discovered.

“Officers from the Brighton Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) became aware of a taxi in suspicious circumstances in Upper North Street, Brighton, around 6pm on Monday 17 August.

“The passenger was searched and found to be in possession of approximately £700 in cash and approximately 30 wraps of suspected class A drugs.

“Aldo Topjana, 21, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine.

“He has been remanded in custody to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 19 August.”