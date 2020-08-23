Woman who went missing in Hove found safe in Oxford

A woman who went missing from Hove four days ago has been found safe in Oxford, Sussex Police said.

The force said: “Missing 43-year-old Francesca Pirrone, from Hove, has been found safe by officers in Oxford on Saturday evening (22 August).”

Police issued a public appeal for help finding her after she went missing from Mill View Hospital in Hove on Wednesday (19 August).

She was reported to have absconded while walking to local shops with a member of staff.