Brighton and Hove drink and drug drivers banned

A teenage driver has been banned for a year for drug driving after being caught behind the wheel of a black Renault Clio with cannabis in his system.

Tobias Michael Bishop, also known as Toby Bishop, 18, was caught in Churchill Square Car Park, in Brighton, on Tuesday 14 January.

Bishop, of Bramley Way, Angmering, pleaded guilty to drug driving and driving without insurance in Regency Road, Brighton, at Crawley Magistrates’ Court last Thursday.

He had the equivalent of 3.1 micrograms of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol per litre of his blood when the legal limit is 2 micrograms. Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol is found in the blood of people who have had cannabis.

He was banned for a year, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £32 victim surcharge, making £237 in total.

Damian Ewart, 40, of Beecholme Avenue, Mitcham, was caught drug driving in a silver Volkswagen Caddy on the A23 at Pyecombe, on Saturday 8 February.

Ewart, a handyman, pleaded guilty to driving with the equivalent of 10 micrograms of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol per litre of his blood – five times the legal limit of 2 micrograms.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court last Thursday he was banned for a year, fined £80 and ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs and a £32 victim surcharge, making £162 in total.

A Brighton man has also been banned for a year for drug driving after having cannabis.

Derek Antwi, 27, of Roedale Court, in Upper Hollingdean Road, Brighton, had the equivalent of 5.2 micrograms of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol per litre of his blood. The legal limit is 2 micrograms.

Antwi was caught driving a grey Audi A4 in Lewes Road on Monday 27 January, Brighton magistrates were told.

He was banned for a year, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £32 victim surcharge, making £237 in total.

Antwi was also fined £40 for driving without a seatbelt in Lewes Road in July last year.

He already had four points on his licence having pleaded guilty to speeding along the A259 seafront road, at Black Rock, in Marine Drive, Brighton, in a silver Vauxhall Insignia in February last year.

Brighton magistrates fined him £80 in October and ordered him to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £30 victim surcharge, making £195 in total.

Antwi was a 19-year-old passenger in an Audi A3 driven by his older brother Elliott when it crashed into a lamppost in Dagenham, east London, in August 2012.

Their friend Charlie Gunner died in the crash at the age of 18 – and another teenage friend, Jack Reilly, was left in a coma. He suffered serious brain injuries and had to learn to walk and talk again.

Elliott Antwi, who was already banned from driving at the time of the crash, was jailed for four years and three months for causing death by dangerous driving.

A man was caught drink driving in Hove last week and banned two days later.

Jake Norris, 28, of Columbia Walk, Durrington, pleaded guilty to drink driving in New Church Road and Leicester Villas, Hove, last Tuesday (18 August).

Norris was banned from driving for 23 months at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (20 August).

He was also ordered to pay prosecution costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95, making £180 in total.