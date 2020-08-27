brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Police publish ‘efit’ and security camera footage of Hove sex attack suspect

Posted On 27 Aug 2020 at 3:23 pm
A suspected sex attacker has been captured on camera in Hove and today (Thursday 27 August) Sussex Police published brief video footage of the man.

The force also published an “efit” – an electronic “photofit” – of the man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in Sackville Road 12 days ago as detectives appealed for help finding him.

Sussex Police said: “Police investigating a sexual assault on a woman in Hove have released this ‘efit’ and CCTV footage of a man they would like to identify in connection with the incident.

anti-racist brighton and hove

“The 20-year-old victim was approached by a man between 4am and 5am on Saturday 15 August who sexually assaulted her at a bus stop in Sackville Road.

“He then ran off along Sackville Road and into Frith Road, before heading out towards the Old Shoreham Road area and Hove Park.

“The man is white, aged in his mid to late twenties, thin, with short straight hair.

“He was wearing a red long-sleeved round neck top and carried a dark coloured backpack.”

Detectives believe he may have been in the Hove Park area earlier that morning before the incident.

Detective Constable Paul Thomas said: “The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who recognises the man from the ‘efit’ or anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area.

“If you can help our investigation please report online or ring 101 quoting Operation Landgate.”

