Senior fire service leader goes ‘home’ for promotion

One of the most senior firefighters in the service covering Brighton and Hove is moving for a promotion – to where he started his career.

Mark Andrews will go from being the assistant chief fire officer for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service to deputy chief fire officer in West Sussex.

He takes over from Neil Stocker who is due to retire in November after 29 years with the fire service.

Mr Andrews, a former Steyning Grammar School pupil, said: “West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is where I started my career and I am delighted to come back as the deputy chief fire officer at such an exciting time.

“While I have enjoyed my service in London and East Sussex, West Sussex is where I grew up and still live and therefore it is an honour to return to serve the county that means so much to me.

“I am grateful to Neil Stocker for his tremendous work and the legacy he is handing over and wish him well in his retirement.”

Mr Andrews joined East Sussex Fire and Rescue in June 2016 from London Fire Brigade where he was deputy assistant commissioner and previously Lewisham Borough Commander.

He also supports the National Fire Chiefs Council, leading on higher-risk accommodation and business engagement.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service chief fire officer Sabrina Cohen-Hatton said: “I am delighted Mark Andrews will be the new deputy chief fire officer and I know that he will make a significant contribution to our leadership team.

“I was greatly impressed by Mark’s people-centred approach and I am confident this appointment will help the service to continually improve its service to the public.”

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service chief fire officer Dawn Whittaker said: “I would like to offer Mark my congratulations on his appointment and look forward to collaborating with him in the future.

“This appointment will continue to strengthen the collaborative work between our fire services and enhance the strong partnership of our Local Resilience Forum to keep the people of Sussex safe.”