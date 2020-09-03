Penthouse flats for perfume factory cause a stink for planners

Plans to put three penthouse flats on the roof of an historic perfume factory in Hove prompted an outcry.

But despite the concerns of neighbours, councillors said that they were “minded to grant” planning permission at a “virtual” meeting yesterday (Wednesday 2 September).

The three ward councillors for the area – in Goldsmid ward – all opposed the plans for three two-bedroom flats on the roof of Dubarry House, in the Hove Station Conservation Area.

The vote in favour of the project followed an admission by Brighton and Hove City Council planning manager Nicola Hurley that a decision letter had already sent in error to the applicant.

After councillors voted eight to one in favour of the plans, Conservative councillor Joe Miller said: “Had the committee decided to refuse this application, this would have put the local planning authority in a very tricky position.

“We must have a full investigation into this so that measures can be put in place so this never happens again.”

Dubarry House residents’ representative Ian Thompson said that people living at the site were concerned that they would lose the use of their balconies due to loss of light and privacy.

He said that there was strong opposition to the project, with 43 letters of objection and a petition of more than 1,500 signatures.

Mr Thompson said: “Please do not destroy a significant piece of Hove history.

“I could understand if it was a major development of affordable housing but there must be occasions when our heritage is more important than the bottom line on a financial spreadsheet.”

Labour councillor John Allcock also raised concerns about overlooking and the adverse effect on people living in Newtown Road as well as the loss of the roof terrace for those living in Dubarry House.

He criticised the lack of affordable housing and said: “There has been no consideration for affordable housing in any of the previous planning applications (for the site).

“This is mainly because there are permitted development options from office to flats so the developers have inevitably avoided this.

“The three flats proposed will be beyond the financial means of most residents and will do little to ease the situation regarding housing in our city.”

Fellow Labour councillor Jackie O’Quinn said that the building was “marred” by a shed structure on the roof.

She said that even though neighbouring Microscape House and Hove Business Centre had roof extensions, similar applications for Dubarry House had been refused.

Councillor O’Quinn said: “The real beauty of Dubarry House is seen when you are standing on the platforms of Hove Railway Station.

“However, you can also see the mess that’s already been built there quite clearly.

“The removal of overhanging felt and handrails on the Hove Park Villas site will not offset the damage caused to this historic building.”

Green councillor Marianna Ebel said that Dubarry House was locally listed, adding: “I believe this alteration to the roofline of the Dubarry building will significantly alter the character of the building to its detriment.

“The proposed changes are not well enough designed to compensate for this.”

Planning consultant Gareth Giles, for the applicant Octopus Properties, said that the new structure would be set back to prevent overlooking and loss of daylight to properties in Newtown Road.

Mr Giles, a former Brighton and Hove City Council planning officer, said: “The existing building has suffered inappropriate alterations in the past, including roof structures, aerials, felt overhung parapets and removal of traditional railings at ground floor, as well as the installation of inappropriate handrails around the doorways.

“Through this application, these harmful additions will be removed and replaced with traditional features, substantially restoring the detail and character of this historic building.”

Mr Giles said that restoration work would include repairs to lettering on the south and east side of the building.

Conservative councillor Carol Theobald said that a similar scheme for two flats had prior approval.

Councillor Theobald said: “This will be set back and … will return the roofline to that which existed for 80 years.

“I think it will be okay and it won’t be seen too much by residents.”

Independent councillor Bridget Fishleigh said: “I am sorry to the residents but I am not convinced by the argument that it would spoil the view from Hove station.

“We have huge blocks coming in Sackville and I think they will spoil the view more than this extension.”