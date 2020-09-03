brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Driver jailed after crashing while high on drink and drugs

Posted On 03 Sep 2020 at 9:24 pm
A man who grew up in Hove and Portslade has been jailed after he crashed a car while high on drink and drugs.

Tyler Mighall

Tyler Mighall, 21, who crashed in Brighton Road, Lancing, was jailed for 20 months by Judge Paul Tain at Hove Crown Court.

Mighall, formerly of Crown Road, Portslade, and Moyne Close, in Hangleton, crashed an Audi into a number of parked cars in the early hours of Sunday 23 February.

anti-racist brighton and hove

Sussex Police said: “At about 1.25am that morning, officers on patrol noticed an Audi S5 travelling at speed and on the wrong side of the road.

“They pursued the vehicle and the driver turned off its headlights in an attempt to evade police.

“It then collided with a traffic island and bollard, before crashing into three parked vehicles, causing extensive damage.

“The driver ran from the scene but was swiftly detained by police and identified as Mighall, 21, unemployed, of Little High Street, Shoreham.

“He repeatedly refused to co-operate with a roadside test for drink and drugs.

“He was transported to custody, where he provided a blood sample for drink and drugs, and was over the limit for both.

“He had 150 milligrams of alcohol per 100 milliltres of blood and 7 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood in his system.

“The legal limits are 80 milligrams of alcohol and 2 micrograms of cannabis respectively.

“Mighall was subsequently charged with drink driving, drug driving, dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, aggravated vehicle taking, failing to stop after a road traffic collision, driving with no insurance and possession of cannabis.”

The former Hove Park school boy was jailed for 20 months at Hove Crown Court on Tuesday 18 August and banned from driving for 46 months. He was also ordered to pay a £146 victim surcharge.

