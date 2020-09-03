Police arrest six people and seize three knives at Brighton station

Sussex Police said that officers arrested six people and seized three knives at Brighton station during a “day of action”.

The force said: “Officers were carrying out ‘stop and searches’ and using ‘knife arches’ at Brighton station.

“This was part of a day of action, targeting knife crime and violence by preventing harmful items coming into the city.

“Officers also conducted a safety sweep of several locations in Brighton on Sunday 30 August using the Sussex Community Search Team and removed harmful items from the streets including two knives.

“Those arrested include Nathan Hogg, 18, from Eastbourne, who was arrested and charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place after being stopped and searched at Brighton station.

“He has been bailed to appear in court in November.

“Jordan Thompson, 27, from Crawley, was charged with theft after being stopped and arrested at Brighton station.

“He was wanted in connection with the theft of a knife and ammonia from a shop in Worthing on Tuesday 24 August.

“He has been bailed to appear in court in November.

“A 16-year-old boy from London was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs after drugs were seized during a stop and search.

“He has been bailed while inquiries are ongoing.

“A second 16-year-old boy from London was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply after drugs were seized during a search.

“He has been bailed while inquiries are ongoing.

“A 33-year-old man from Hove was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug after being found in possession of a small amount of white powder at Brighton station. He has been cautioned.

“A 17-year-old boy from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the supply of a class A drug. He has been released without charge.”

Inspector Lawrence McAndrew said: “Members of the public may have noticed the knife arches we set up at Brighton station as part of our day of action.

“Our priority is keeping the public safe and stopping harmful items from coming into our city.

“Carrying a knife puts you and others around you at increased risk. It’s a huge misconception that carrying a knife makes you safer – it actually puts you at more risk of coming to harm.

“We are committed to locating dangerous items and removing them from our communities.

“Anyone with information about knife crime is asked to report online or call 101. You can report anonymously to fearless.org.”

Separately, Sussex Police said: “A man has been arrested and charged with theft from a parked car in Hove after information from members of the public was followed up by local officers.

“Anthony Errol Court, 31, unemployed, of Walsingham Road, Hove, appeared in custody at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (1 September), charged with entering a parked car in Braemore Road, Hove, on the evening of Sunday 23 August and stealing a quantity of loose change and with possession of cannabis.”