Brighton girl, 12, reported missing

Sussex Police have issued a public appeal help finding a 12-year-old girl from Brighton who has been reported missing.

Brighton and Hove police tweeted: “Please help us find 12-year-old Hope from Brighton, missing since Friday evening 4 September.

“There is concern for her welfare.”

She was described as 5ft 4in, petite and with long brown hair in a bun.

She was said to be wearing black shorts and a hoody with a Nike tick in corner.

And, police said, she may try to travel by train.

If anyone can help, Brighton and Hove police added: “Please call 999 quote 1270 of 04/09.”