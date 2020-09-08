Police offer £1,000 reward in hunt for wanted man with Brighton links

Police have offered a £1,000 reward as they hunt for a wanted man with links to Brighton.

Sussex Police said that Alex Evans was wanted in connection with an assault outside a night club in Eastbourne.

The force said today (Tuesday 8 September): “Detectives are offering a £1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 27-year-old Alex Evans.

“(He) is wanted in connected with an assault that happened outside Cameo Nightclub in Langney Road, Eastbourne, on (Saturday) 7 March.

“Evans has links to Eastbourne and Brighton and is believed to be in the East Sussex area.”

Detective Inspector Mark Rosser said: “We are offering the reward for information which leads to the arrest of Alex Evans.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who has seen him or has any information about his whereabouts.

“If you see Evans dial 999, or if you have any information about him which could help us find him, report online or ring 101 quoting serial 177 of 07/03.”