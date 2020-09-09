Man held on suspicion of damaging cars in Portslade

A man has been arrested by police investigating damage to parked cars in Portslade.

The arrest follows a public appeal including the release of a security camera picture and moving pictures from another.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Wednesday 9 September): “Police have arrested a man in connection with a recent series of damage to parked cars in the Portslade area.

“The 33-year-old man was detained in the early hours of Sunday (6 September) on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

“He has now been released on conditional bail until (Sunday) 4 October.

“Officers have stepped up patrols in the area and have been making inquiries with local residents and businesses to seek any CCTV or dashcam footage.”

Sergeant Jan Szaranek said: “This arrest was the result of working closely with the local community and we encourage anyone with further information, CCTV or dash cam footage to come forward.

“We would also like to hear from any victims who have had their cars damaged in the area recently to report it if they haven’t already done so.

“We are still undertaking proactive patrols and our communities can be assured that we are taking their concerns seriously.”