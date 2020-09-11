Hove man charged with damaging parked cars in Portslade

A Hove man has appeared in court charged with damaging parked cars in Portslade.

Shouidur Rahman, 33, of Boundary Road, Hove, was charged with causing criminal damage among 11 offences in total when he appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday 10 Setember).

Sussex Police said: “Police investigating damage to parked cars in the South Portslade area have charged a man.

“Shouidur Rahman, 33, was charged with causing criminal damage after being arrested by officers on Sunday (6 September).

“He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (10 September) and has been remanded while inquiries continue.

“Officers continue to investigate these incidents in Portslade and encourage anyone with further information, CCTV, or dash cam footage to come forward.”

Superintendent Rachel Swinney, of Brighton and Hove division, said: “I want to make it clear that we will proactively pursue those who commit criminality and harm in our city.

“We remain committed to working alongside our local communities in order to reduce crime and keep Brighton and Hove a safe place to live and work in.

“Anyone with information can report online or ring 101 quoting Operation Sterling.”