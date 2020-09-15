At last! A socially distanced concert to go to!

There has been a giant hole left in local gig goers calendars since the spring, but thankfully there is now an intimate concert that you can attend!

The event will be taking place from 7:30pm to 11:00pm at The Con Club in Lewes on Saturday 17th October 2020. This is a fabulous intimate venue, however, due to social distancing rules, only a small amount of tickets are allowed to be sold. So there’s no waiting around to think about it in this case! In fact there are only 40 tickets allowed to be sold!

On the bill will be UK based chart-topping Country singer-songwriter Georgia Nevada who has a voice and tone that sounds as though she could have come straight out of Nashville, and the haunting vocals of Sadie Horler.

Georgia’s musical journey began as early as is possible to remember when her Nan would bring home country music CD’s from her trips to the US to see her Aunt. She was introduced to the likes of Miranda Lambert and Brad Paisley and resonated with the stories within country music as we all do. Georgia took the way these songs made her feel and was inspired to create songs that had the same powerful effect.

2020 has been a breakthrough year for the artist. While Covid-19 has had a detrimental effect on the industry as a whole, Georgia has established herself as one of the most visible artists on the live streaming circuit, making a real name for herself. Then in September 2020, Georgia released her debut single ‘Whatever You’ve Got’, a song which shot straight to the top of the UK iTunes Country Charts.

Listen to Georgia HERE.

More information on Georgia HERE.

With her haunting vocals, Sadie Horler performs with warmth and authenticity, captivating her audience with her engaging but unaffected presence. Her heartfelt lyrics are inspired by events and people around her with every song telling a compelling story you do not want to miss.

“If there’s a vocalist out there with a voice more intimate, humble and heartfelt, then I can’t remember their name right now because I’m slowly slipping into a spell cast by this bewitching West country talent” – Listen with Monger

For more information on and to listen to Sadie visit HERE.

Snap up your concert tickets HERE.

Lewes Con Club is located up by Lewes Castle and is easily accessible by a 16 minute train ride from Brighton. The venue is less than a mile from the station.

Keeping you safe:

This show will be socially distanced, operating with a limited, reduced capacity. All guests will be seated for the performance, and tickets are available to purchase in groups of 2-4.

Safety measures will be in place to ensure the safety of all performers, staff and guests:

COVID SAFETY

Due to social distancing, we are selling tables of 2-4 instead of individual tickets (groups who purchase together will be seated together).

Please arrive with all guests for the table together, and with your e-ticket either printed out or on your phone.

All guests will be temperature checked at the entrance. There will be hand sanitizers at various points around the venue and you can use these upon arrival.

Track and trace will be in operation upon arrival.

IMPORTANT – if you are experiencing any Covid-19 symptoms or have been in contact recently with anyone who has, please do not attend this event.