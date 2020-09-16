First pictures of Grace filming on location

The first pictures of the new Roy Grace TV adaption being filmed on location show the crew at a scenic clifftop pub.

ITV announced this week that it was starting filming on the two feature length episodes, based on the first two novels in Peter James’s bestselling detective series, Dead Simple and Looking Good Dead.

This morning, the crew was spotted at the Smugglers Rest in Telscombe Cliffs. The series is also due to film in Brighton, Shoreham, Peacehaven and various other locations around the city.



The production is sticking closely to guidelines to make filming covid safe.

These include regular coronavirus testing of cast and crew and temperature checking before filming, social distancing amongst the crew and limited contact between actors and the production team.

Covid supervisors will also be employed on set to ensure health and safety protocols are adhered to, including regular sanitising of equipment and handwashing.