Police appeal for help finding missing man from Brighton

Police have appealed for the public’s help to find a man who went missing from his Brighton home a week ago.

Sussex Police said: “Police and family in Brighton are increasingly concerned for the welfare of 50-year-old Matthew Hunter, who has been missing from his home since (Wednesday) 9 September.

“Matthew is described as white, 6ft, of broad build, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

“It is not known what clothing he was wearing when he left home.

“Anyone who has seen Matthew or knows of his whereabouts is asked contact the police on 999 or 101, quoting serial 1194 of 14/09.”