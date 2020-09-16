Police arrest man after Brighton shop robbed at knifepoint

Police have arrested a man after two shops were held up in Brighton – one of them at knifepoint.

Sussex Police said today (Wednesday 16 September): “Police investigating reports of a man threatening two shopkeepers at knifepoint in Brighton have arrested a suspect.

“At 6.15pm on Tuesday (8 September) officers received report that a man threatened a shopkeeper in Your Friendly Shop, Upper North Street, with a knife and took some bottles of alcohol and cash from the till.

“Shortly after 7pm on the same evening police received a further report than a man threatened the shopkeeper of the Wine Library in Norfolk Street and demanded money but left empty-handed.

“Police on patrol arrested a 27-year-old local man on Tuesday (15 September) on suspicion of robbery, attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

“He remains in custody for questioning.

“Anyone with further information can contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1172 of 08/09.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”