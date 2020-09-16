Police try to trace missing pensioner from Portslade

Police are trying to trace a missing pensioner from Portslade and have asked for the public’s help.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Wednesday 16 February): “Sussex Police are extremely concerned for missing 76-year-old Patrick Phelan.

“Patrick is missing from his home address in Portslade and was last seen just after 3.30pm on Tuesday (15 September).

“He is described as 5ft 8in, of slim build, with shoulder-length white hair, a beard and a moustache.

“Patrick is likely to be wearing a brown leather jacket, grey jumper, blue jeans, t-shirt and black shoes.

“He will often go for walks on the South Downs Way near his house.

“If you see Patrick please dial 999 immediately.

“If you have information to assist our investigation please report online and call 101 quoting 705 of 16/09.”