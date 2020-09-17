BACA students given police escort after reports of machete man

Students at BACA were held in school and given a police escort home today after reports of a man with a machete in Lewes Road.

Police received reports of an armed man near the Falmer school this afternoon at about 2.30pm.

Brighton and Hove commander Chief Superintendent Nick May tweeted shortly before 5pm that the incident had concluded peacefully.

He said: “We responded to a report of a man believed to be in possession of a machete in Lewes Road this afternoon (Thursday).

“Brighton Aldridge Community Academy pupils were kept inside and then escorted out of school by officers to return home safely after the search was stood down.”

It’s not clear whether any arrests have been made or any weapons recovered at this stage.