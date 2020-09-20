Machete-wielding armed robber seriously injures man in Hove

A machete-wielding armed robber attacked a man in a shop last night leaving him with serious injuries.

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured during an attempted robbery at a shop in Hove.

“Around 10.30pm on Saturday 19 September, a man is reported to have entered The Drive Store, in Church Road, and demanded cash.

“After being refused, he allegedly produced a machete and attacked one of the occupants in the shop, who was taken to hospital with a serious hand injury.

“The suspect left the scene emptied handed, and is believed to have made off north up The Drive.

“He is described as a Middle Eastern man aged between 21 and 27, dressed all in black, and wore a hooded top with the hood up.

“There was a lot of foot traffic in the area at the time and police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anything suspicious in the area around that time – or anyone with any relevant dash cam or CCTV – to come forward.

“You can report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1747 of 19/09.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or report it online.”

This is believed to be an isolated incident, and the public can expect a heightened police presence in the area in the meantime as enquiries continue