Madeira Drive set to reopen to one-way traffic

Plans to reopen Madeira Drive to one-way traffic and install a new two-way cycle lane off the pavement have been put forward.

The proposals are part of a review of how covid transport schemes are working in the city set to be discussed by the city council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee next Tuesday.

The plans include:

Allow one-way access eastbound from the Palace Pier roundabout to Duke’s Mound

Provide a two-way protected cycle lane on the carriageway by removing parking on the south side of the road

Relocate the existing cycle lane, allowing for a wider promenade for pedestrians

Provide 13 additional parking bays for Blue Badge holders, ensuring there are twice as many bays as previously available.

Madeira Drive was closed to motor vehicles in April to give residents more space to exercise in the early stages of the Covid-19 lockdown.

In June, councillors agreed the closure should remain in place.

Chair of the ETS Committee Amy Heley said: “The nature of these urgent changes allows us to be flexible.

“We’ve listened to residents and businesses and this option means we can still offer protected cycle routes, safe space for pedestrians and vehicle access for those who still need it.

“Madeira Drive is an iconic part of the city and we want everyone to be able to enjoy it safely.”

The report also says there’s been a 61% increase in cyclists using the Old Shoreham Road cycle lanes compared to 2016, with an average of 545 a day using them now.

And there’s been a 21% increase in cyclists using the seafront cycle lane compared to 2019.

Councillor Heley added: “We’ve seen significant changes to the way people are travelling around Brighton & Hove, even as we’ve come out of lockdown. More of us are walking and cycling, there are fewer cars on our roads and there are still a lot of people working from home.

“In a short time, we’ve also seen the School Streets project supporting children back into the classroom, encouraging them and their parents and carers to walk, cycle or scoot to school.

“Covid-19 has not gone away and we’re seeing a rise in cases across the country.

“Active travel remains vitally important for helping people to move around our city safely and to support our economic recovery through this ongoing pandemic.”