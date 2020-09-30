Brighton & Hove Albion brushed aside by Manchester United again

Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Manchester United 3

Albion lost to Manchester United for the second time in five days and for the second time in five days United scored three at the Amex.

After the Seagulls again looked just the better team and had chances through League Cup goal specialists Alexis Mac Allister and Alireza Jahanbakhsh – a foul by Dan Burn on Juan Mata saw the United midfielder swing a peach of a cross on for Scott McTominay to head United in front.

Jahanbakhsh again and, most notably, substitute Leandro Trossard, who drew a save from Dean Henderson, had good chances to pull Albion level.

The Seagulls had a large amount of the attacking play until the 73rd minute when Fred managed to slide a ball through to Mata who made it 0-2.

But the final goal came from Paul Pogba who curled in a sumptuous free kick with nine minutes to go.

Albion are back in Premier League action this Saturday (3 October) when they play Everton at Goodison Park.