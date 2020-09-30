Weekend set to be ushered in with wind and rain

The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning as Friday is set to bring high winds and heavy rain to the south coast.

As much as 5cm of rain could fall from 3am until 8pm, with high winds of up to 65mph.

The warning says: “Rain and showers overnight Thursday into Friday will turn heavier and more persistent during Friday morning, along with a strengthening east to north easterly wind.

“Some places could receive 40-50 mm over the course of 12-18 hours, most likely in the south of this region, combined with gusts of 45-55mph inland during Friday morning rush hour.

“Some coastal regions exposed to the south-east could experience gusts of 60-65mph.

“The combination of wind and rain, combined with trees losing their leaves, increases the risk of flooding due to blocked drains and watercourses.

“The wind and rain will ease from the south later on Friday, as the weather system responsible starts to move away.”