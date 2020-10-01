Brighton secondary school confirms second coronavirus case

A Brighton secondary school said that a second case of coronavirus had been confirmed and that it was not linked to the first positive test of a student there.

The Brighton Aldridge Community Academy (BACA) said in a letter to parents and carers: “We have been informed by Public Health England that there has been a second confirmed case of covid-19 within the school.

“We know that you may find this concerning but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England.

“This letter is to inform you of the current situation and provide advice on how to support your child.

“Please be reassured that, for most people, coronavirus will be a mild illness.

“The small number of children who have been in close contact with the individual who has tested positive for coronavirus (covid-19) have received a letter informing them that their child must stay at home for 14 days.

“The school remains open and your child should continue to attend as normal if they remain well.

“Is this not the second case at BACA? Yes, this is the second case of confirmed covid at BACA. However, both cases are not connected.

“The first case was in year 8, with the recent case in our Construction Centre (Carpentry and Multi-Trades) for year 12 and year 13 students.

“We are confident that there is no possible link between the two isolated cases.

“The second case (with a member of teaching staff) was limited to the Construction Centre and they last attended BACA on Thursday 24 September.”

BACA is the fifth secondary school in Brighton and Hove that is known to have confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The others include Cardinal Newman, Patcham High and Dorothy Stringer. Students at BHASVIC (Brighton, Hove and Sussex VI Form College) has also tested positive for the virus.

Five primary school cases have been reported to Brighton and Hove City Council, including Coldean Primary School.

Sussex University also has a number of students in self-isolation.