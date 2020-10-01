The new Molango? Brighton & Hove Albion sign Swiss Striker

Brighton and Hove Albion have completed the signing of striker Andi Zeqiri from Swiss Super League side Lausanne-Sport until June 2024, on undisclosed terms and subject to international clearance.

The 21-year-old has represented Switzerland through the country’s junior levels from under-16s to under-21s.

Albion signed the Swiss-Italian striker Maheta Molango before the start of the 2004-05 season.

And before disappearing to the reserves, Molango scored the fastest goal of the season after just 12 seconds at Reading, his only goal for the club.

Of the latest Swiss addition to the Albion squad, head coach Graham Potter said: “We are delighted to welcome Andi to the club. He’s a player we have been aware of for some time. We know his qualities and what he can bring to us.

“He is an exciting young talent and will add to our attacking options. He has played at a good level from a young age, and has good experience in Switzerland and Italy for a player of his age.

“He has also played under-21 football at international level. We well help him settle here in Brighton and Hove and we are looking forward to welcoming him into the group and working with him.”

Zeqiri joined Lausanne in 2011, progressing through their academy before making his senior debut a month before his 16th birthday.

A season-long loan move to the Juventus academy came in 2016, before returning to his hometown club the following year where he became a regular in the Lausanne first team.

Last season he scored 22 times in 37 appearances in all competitions, as Giorgio Contini’s side were promoted as champions to the top-tier of Swiss football.