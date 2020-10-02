Brighton and Hove Albion lend Swede to Swans

Brighton and Hove Albion have loaned their young Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres to Swansea for the rest of the season.

The club said this evening: “Brighton and Hove Albion can confirm that striker Viktor Gyokeres has joined Championship club Swansea City on loan until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

“The 22-year-old Swedish international has made eight first-team appearances for Albion and scored his first senior goal last month in the Carabao Cup win over Portsmouth.

“Gyokeres spent last season on loan with German second-tier club St Pauli, scoring seven goals in 26 appearances.”

Technical director Dan Ashworth said: “Viktor has made good progress last season and at the start of this one.

“His selection for our three Carabao Cup ties reflects that.

“This loan spell is the next stage in his development.

“He will get regular game-time at Championship level and with a club Graham knows well.

“We wish him well for the season ahead at Swansea and David Weir’s loans team will be monitoring his performances closely.”