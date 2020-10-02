Coronavirus concerns spur council to cancel circus

Concerns about the risk of the coronavirus spreading among circus audiences have prompted Brighton and Hove City Council to cancel the big top next week.

The council announced the decision this evening (Friday 2 October) just days before Circus Berlin was due to open in Preston Park, Brighton.

The circus was planning to perform from Wednesday (7 October) to Monday 12 October.

But the council said: “Circus Berlin was due to visit the city next week.

“Given the local and national situation regarding covid-19, we have taken the tough decision to withdraw permission for this event to take place.

“The circus is a professional operation and this decision is based on the ongoing pandemic situation.

“We look forward to welcoming Circus Berlin back to Brighton and Hove at a future date.

“We are doing all we can to reduce the risk of transmission of the virus in the city.

“We are asking everyone to follow the public health guidance and avoid gatherings at this time.

“Thank you for your continued support and the actions you’re taking to prevent the spread of covid-19.”

Last month the funfair on The Level, in Brighton, closed after a request from public health officials.

Although fairground staff had been wearing masks and equipment was regularly wiped down, the council said that it wanted to prevent large gatherings.