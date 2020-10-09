Drug dealer found guilty of murdering Abdul Deghayes in Brighton

A drug dealer has been found guilty of murdering Abdul Deghayes in Brighton after stabbing him eight times in a fight.

Daniel Macleod said that he had acted in self-defence but a jury at Southwark Crown Court returned a guilty verdict this afternoon (Friday 9 October).

The jury cleared fellow drug dealer Stephen Burns of helping Macleod to cover up the murder.

The unanimous verdicts were returned after a five-week trial and just over a day after the jury retired.

Abdulrahman “Abdul” Deghayes, also known as A1, died at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, at 6am on Sunday 17 February last year. He was 22.

Deghayes, of Chadborn Close, was stabbed in a fight shortly before 9.30pm the night before outside Hanover Court, in Wellington Road, Brighton, off the bottom of Elm Grove, opposite St Joseph’s Church.

He and a friend – Colby Broderick, of Falcon Court, Swanborough Drive, Whitehawk – had gone to buy some cocaine.

Macleod, 37, of Gipsy Road, south London, said that Deghayes had a knife and tried to rob him and the pair got into a fight.

Macleod admitted stabbing Deghayes but pleaded self-defence.

He and Burns, 56, of Lennox Street, Brighton, will be sentenced at Southwark on Friday 30 October or on Friday 13 November along with their colleague Abdi Dahir.

Burns had already admitted drug dealing along with Dahir, 24, of Meadowview, Brighton, and Macleod. They sold cannabis, ecstasy and cocaine.

Judge Nicholas Hilliard remanded Macleod in custody and bailed Burns who listened to the verdict from a courtroom at Hove Crown Court.

Two of Abdul Deghayes’s brothers were killed fighting in Syria. His twin Abdullah, 18, died in 2016 and his younger brother Jaffar, 17, was killed in October 2014 while trying to overthrow President Bashar Al-Assad’s government.

His older brother, Amer, is believed to still be in Syria or the surrounding area.