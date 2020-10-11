Dozens self-isolate after Hove secondary school student tests positive for coronavirus

Almost three dozen pupils at a Hove secondary school are in self-isolation after a year 10 student tested positive for the coronavirus.

Parents and carers were given the news in an email from Cardinal Newman Catholic School head teacher Claire Jarman who thanked them for their “fantastic” support.

Her update on Friday (9 October) came after she had been able to let parents and carers know that the school had no students or staff with covid-19.

She said: “Unfortunately, I spoke too soon yesterday as we heard overnight of a confirmed case in school of a year 10 student.

“Fortunately, the case seems very well contained and we have already contacted the 35 direct and close proximity contacts who will have to self-isolation for 14 days.

“Lessons learnt from our previous cases mean staff are very careful about social distancing so I am pleased to report that only one member of staff is required to self-isolate.

“As ever, we are fully appreciative of the disruption and inconvenience this causes but this is the world we are now in.

“You will be aware that other schools are having to take similar measures.

“We are confident though that the training and development that staff have been undertaking recently means out online provision is better than ever.

“The support that we are receiving from parents and carers in the current climate has been fantastic and we are so thankful to all in the Newman family for their patience and understanding.”