Housing chiefs seek to demolish fire-damaged flats and built replacement block

A housing association wants to knock down fire-damaged flats in Brighton and build a new block before offering those who lived there a chance to return.

The move follows the fire in Pankhurst Avenue, Brighton, last September when the building, known as Block B, was rendered uninhabitable and damaged beyond repair.

The Guinness Partnership said: “The tenants are currently in temporary accommodation and will be rehoused into the development upon completion.”

The housing association has submitted a planning application to Brighton and Hove City Council with the aim of replacing the three-storey block with an almost identical building.

It said that the new flats would have slightly more living space to reflect improved standards and changes to planning rules since the original flats were initially approved in 2007.

And, Guinness said, “the provision of a ‘brown’ roof rather than a pitched roof would deliver improvements in biodiversity, rainwater run-off and sustainability.”

The housing association liaised with residents and council planners when drawing up its plans and said that all 12 flats would be classed as “affordable”.

Half would be for rent and half for shared ownership and all four ground-floor flats would be wheelchair-accessible.

Three of the 12 flats would have one bed and the other nine would be two-bedroom flats.

They would be built on a one-and-a-half-acre site on the corner of Pankhurst Avenue and Freshfield Road.

Guinness said, after a “pre-application” consultation with planners, that “the proposed design is considered generally acceptable, subject to changes to the balcony treatment and the submission of material details.”

A fire investigation report, released after a “freedom of information” request by Brighton and Hove News, said that the fire started on a balcony.

It was started accidentally by a couple of cigarettes stubbed out in a plant pot full of used butts.

The investigation also found that some fire breaks had been missing from the roof of the building and that the flats were destroyed as the blaze spread rapidly.

The official report said that it took just 17 minutes from when the fire became visible on a balcony until the roof was fully on fire.

The South East Fire Investigation Report added: “Fire Action notices were in the communal stairwells which advised occupants to stay in their flats unless fire starts to affect their flat.

“It appears that occupants did not pay heed to this advice and evacuated immediately as they became aware of the building being involved in a fire.

“In hindsight, the speed and extent of fire development showed this to be a rather fortuitous move.”