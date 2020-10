A woman from Hove who was reported missing on Monday (12 October) has been found safe, Sussex Police said this morning (Saturday 17 October).

The force issued a public appeal for help finding her during the week.

Officers were concerned for her welfare.

Today the force said: “Francesca Pirrone, 43, who had been reported missing from the Hove area on Monday (12 October), has now been found and is safe.”