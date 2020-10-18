Hove man awaits sentence for drugs offences

A man living in Hove will spend two more months in prison awaiting sentence for two drugs offences.

Guiseppe Baker, 24, of Church Road, Hove, admitted having cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply.

Baker, formerly of Romsey Close, Hollingdean, appeared before Judge Martin Huseyin at Hove Crown Court by video link on Friday (16 October).

He was further remanded in custody until Monday 21 December for sentence.

Baker’s barrister Beverley Cherrill asked for a psychiatric report to be prepared before he was sentenced.

She said that he had opiate withdrawal syndrome as a baby and foetal alcohol syndrome as well as a childhood affected by autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The judge said that a comprehensive report had been written two years previously and asked for a concise update.

Baker was part of a gang of car thieves operating out of Whitehawk until 11 members were brought to justice five years ago.

His role was principally handling calls and he was already subject to a suspended prison sentence when the gang were sentenced in December 2015.

He had been caught selling crack cocaine and heroin in Brighton and Hove and had 19 convictions for 46 offences.

He was jailed for eight months.

It seems likely that he will be sentenced on Monday 21 December and spend more time inside.