Mother charged with manslaughter of toddler girl who died from neglect

A mother has been charged with the manslaughter of her 20-month-old daughter who died of neglect.

Verphy Kudi, 18, currently of no fixed address, was living with Asiah in Islingword Road, Brighton, when the little toddler died in December 2019.

Asiah was taken by ambulance to the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital in Brighton from the address on Wednesday 11 December and was tragically confirmed dead soon after arrival at hospital.

Following a post-mortem examination and subsequent further forensic tests, Asiah’s death was found to have resulted from neglect.

Kudi is to appear in custody at Brighton Magistrates’ Court this morning.

The prosecution, authorised by the CPS, follows an investigation by detectives from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team.