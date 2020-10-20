brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Only small increase in city covid cases this week

Posted On 20 Oct 2020 at 9:33 am
The new covid test site in Portslade


The official number of coronavirus cases in Brighton and Hove has risen only slightly this week after a dramatic increase in previous weeks.

Coronavirus in Brighton and Hove - useful online resources

In the seven days to 15 October, there were 242 cases, the most recently published set of figures show.

This is only a 6.6% increase in the 227 figures for the previous seven day period, to 8 October, as published last week. The rate per 100,000 population has risen from 78 to 83.

That week had seen a doubling of cases from the week before (119 to 1 October) and about six times the number of the week before that (31 in the week to 24 September).

Brighton and Hove City Council is set to make its weekly statement on covid cases in the city later today.

The government dashboard for Brighton and Hove also shows a slight drop in the seven day average for the last available day average figures are available for, 12 October.

The steep rise in the final two weeks of September – a 200% increase – was partly accounted for by a 60% rise in testing.

Since then, the council has not been able to update its dashboard with up to date testing figures as the way Public Health England has compiled its figures has changed.

A new walk-through testing centre in Portslade opened on 13 October.

The universities are now both providing daily updates of how many students have positive tests – although neither is recording the information in the same way as the government dashboard.

The University of Brighton says that 60 students have reported positive tests from 13 to 19 October, and the total since the start of term is 114 students, two staff, and two cases at partner organisations based at the university.

The University of Sussex is giving a daily tally of how many staff and students are self-isolating due to a positive test result.

As of 18 October, 43 students were self isolating, 24 off campus and 19 on campus. No staff members were self isolating.

Sussex had the largest number of self isolating students so far on 13 October, when 19 students off campus and 56 on campus were staying inside, plus one staff member off campus, a total of 76.

You Can Adopt

Posted On 11 Oct 2020

Hove web designer helps firms tackle covid constraints

Posted On 01 Sep 2020

NHS top tips for sun safety and hot weather advice

Posted On 12 Aug 2020

