Woodingdean post office set to move



Woodingdean’s post office is set to move from its dedicated home into a convenience store a few hundred metres away.

The national Post Office is consulting on plans to close the Falmer Road branch and open a new one in Best One in Warren Road.

The new post office would be open for more than double the hours of the existing one, which only opens on weekday mornings. The new one would be open from 8am to 6pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 1pm on Sundays.

Post Office says the current postmaster has agreed the move. The plans are now open for consultation.

Jason Collins, Post Office regional change manager, said: “We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.”

It would operate as a local style branch with Post Office services provided from a low- screened and open planned serving point.

The consultation closes on 1 December and customers can take part online at www.postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 147907.

Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.