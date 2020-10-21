Hove man who robbed his own brother jailed for two years

A Hove man who punched and robbed his own brother has been given a two-year prison sentence.

James Underwood, known as Jimmy, 38, of Lansdowne Place, Hove, was jailed at Hove Crown Court for robbery, theft, criminal damage and witness intimidation.

Judge Martin Huseyin added to his jail term for breaching a suspended sentence imposed by Brighton magistrates earlier this year.

Underwood, formerly of Clifton Terrace, Brighton, went into Charlie Clark barbers shop, in Church Road, Hove, just after lunchtime on Monday 10 August.

He attacked his brother Michael Underwood, punching him in the face, Hove Crown Court was told.

Underwood pushed Michael on to a sofa and threw a chair at him, before throwing the till on the floor, causing it to break.

He stole the money from the till – estimated to be about £100 – and then left.

As Underwood left he hurled threats and abuse at staff in the letting agency next door, Property Plus.

About seven weeks earlier, on Tuesday 23 June, he damaged the windows of both premises by throwing bricks at them.

And on the afternoon of Wednesday 12 February he went into the same barber shop and stole £80 cash from the till.

Underwood was jailed for 18 months for robbery and a further six months for witness intimidation to be served consecutively. He was given a further two months to be served consecutively for breaching a suspended sentence from January.

He was also jailed for one month each for two counts of criminal damage and one count of theft – to be served concurrently.

In total he was sentenced to 26 months in prison last Friday (16 October).

The suspended sentence was imposed by Brighton magistrates on Thursday 23 January for racially abusing Andrew Philippou at Barber and Frank, in Blatchington Road, Hove. He also threatened and abused Daisy Kelly.

The magistrates were told that the offence was drink and drug-related and left Mr Philippou in serious fear.

Underwood caused hundreds of pounds of damage and was given a 12-week prison sentence suspended for a year. He was ordered to carry out 20 days of rehabilitation activity over a year.

He was also ordered to pay £624 compensation for damage to the barbers shop, £150 to Mr Philippou and £150 to Ms Kelly as well as a £122 victim surcharge, making £1,046 in total.