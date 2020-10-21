brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Kemp town shooting suspects still at large

Posted On 21 Oct 2020 at 12:55 pm
By Paul Kirkbride


A man and a woman wanted in connection with a suspected shooting in Kemp Town on Monday are still at large.

St James’s Street was closed for about 24 hours after shots were heard during what police describe as an “altercation” in Rock Place on Monday morning.

The victim was uninjured, but a firearm was seen and police launched a search for the two suspects.

The man is described as white, in his mid-late 20s, with short mousey brown hair and wearing dark blue jeans and a black puffer jacket.

The woman is described as being late teens or early 20s, of slim build, with long blonde hair and wearing a red coat with a fur trim around the hood.

A police spokesman said today: “Police continue their investigation into an altercation on Monday morning (19 October) in Rock Place, Brighton, whereby a firearm is believed to have been discharged.

“Enquiries to establish the full circumstances and the identity of the suspects is still ongoing.

“The road closures have since been lifted and we appreciate the patience from those affected by the disruption.

“Police continue to appeal to any witnesses or anyone with information who could assist the police investigation to make contact stating reference Operation Spyglass.”

Categories

