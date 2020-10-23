Recycling firm ‘recycles’ diesel dustcart to be first fully electric model in Brighton and Hove

A family-run recycling firm in Brighton and Hove has become the first to use a fully electric dustcart converted from diesel.

The Recycling Partnership said that it was Britain’s first fully electric converted refuse and recycling truck.

Jason Taylor, who runs the business, said: “This is the first fully electric conversion to be operated commercially in the UK.

“It is an exciting time for us as we introduce this vehicle for use in the city following a significant investment.

“For us, this is the way forward that will help steer the industry down a reduce, reuse and recycle route.

“We expect to provide a service delivery that will be as good as a brand-new diesel vehicle.

“Businesses need to consider alternatives to heavy diesel vehicles that will protect our environment and help tackle climate change.

“By investing in the latest and cleanest technology we aim to improve efficiency and air quality in the areas that we operate.”

Councillor Lee Wares, who speaks for the Conservatives on the council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee, said: “It was a real pleasure to have been invited to support the launch of this new diesel to fully electric converted vehicle that will operate in our city.

“It is great to see private enterprise make these significant investments to help reach carbon-neutral targets that can only be a benefit for everybody.”

Mr Taylor added: “The e-One has a 200kwh battery pack and boasts a range of up to 200km per full charge, which enables us to operate our normal daily collection round using only electric thus reducing our carbon footprint to zero emissions and saving on operating costs.

“As the business grows, we have the option to increase the battery capacity on other vehicles to 280kwh to accommodate larger rounds operating in a larger radius.

“Our drivers and workshop have undergone extensive training on both operational and mechanical aspects of the vehicle bringing new skills on electric vehicles to the region.”