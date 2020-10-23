Unattended candle sparks fire at Hove flat



An unattended candle sparked a blaze in a basement flat in Hove last night.

Firefighters were called to the home in York Road at 10.20pm and quickly put out the fire.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is now warning people not to leave candles burning unattended following a rise in similar fires.

Station Manager Paul Coppard said: “Candles in the home are now getting a more and more popular way to add relaxation to our homes, which has seen a large increase in the number of candle related incidents.

“Candles mark special occasions and create a special atmosphere. They also bring fire into your home. So treat them carefully.”

Crews from Preston Circus and Hove used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.