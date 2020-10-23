Woman, 19, arrested for attempted murder as police continue hunt for Brighton gunman

A teenage woman has been arrested for attempted murder in connection with a suspected shooting in Kemp Town on Monday.

The 19-year-old woman was arrested in central Brighton on Wednesday at 11.20pm and has now been bailed subject to strict conditions.

Police say they are keeping an open mind as to her involvement. The search for two suspects, a man and a woman, continues.

The incident, which police describe as an altercation between three people in which a firearm is believed to have been discharged, took place shortly after 11.50am in Rock Place.

Police swiftly located the victim, who did not suffer any injuries. Officers conducted a search to locate the two suspects – a man and a woman – but the pair were not found.

Detective Inspector Donna Ward said: “Our investigation is moving at pace and we are continuing to progress lines of enquiry in order to establish the circumstances of this incident.

“Whilst an arrest has been made, the investigating team are keeping an open mind as to her involvement.

“We are continuing to appeal to the public for information that may assist with enquiries and with identifying the suspects.

“The man is described as white, in his mid-late 20s, with short mousey brown hair and wearing dark blue jeans and a black puffer jacket.

“The woman is described as being late teens or early 20s, of slim build, with long blonde hair and wearing a red coat with a fur trim around the hood.

“Anyone with information is asked to report online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Spyglass.”