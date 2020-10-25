brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
BREAKING NEWS

Police shut down Stanmer Park rave

Posted On 25 Oct 2020 at 4:13 pm
A rave in Stanmer Park was shut down by police in the early hours of this morning (Sunday 25 October).

Sussex Police said: “Police moved quickly to disrupt a rave that had been organised in Stanmer Park at Brighton following a quick-thinking call from a member of the public.

“The alarm was raised at 2.30am after an unusual number of people were seen converging on the area.

“Officers attended and were able to disperse around 200 people and seize sound equipment from the location.

“Inquiries continue to identify the organisers of the event who face a £10,000 fine.”

Sergeant Karen Osborn said: “The earlier that we hear about raves occurring, the more likely it is that we are able to act quickly to nip them in the bud.

“Raves are spontaneous by their very nature and once established, especially during the hours of darkness, they are very difficult to close down safely.

“However, they are unlicensed and there are no controls over health and safety or facilities to ensure the welfare of those attending.

“On top of that, with the country in the grip of a worldwide pandemic, such gatherings take no account of social distancing measures, are illegal and completely irresponsible.

“While rave organisers and those who attend see no harm in their unlicensed and illegal activities, these events can cause an immense amount of disruption to communities, especially rural ones.

“On this occasion, thanks to the vigilance of the local community, we were able to shut down and clear the site within an hour, seizing a generator and a significant amount of sound equipment.

“Anyone with information about the organisation of the rave is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 157 of 25/10.”

