Teenager who went missing in Brighton is found safe and well
Posted On 27 Oct 2020 at 8:50 pm
A teenager who went missing in Brighton almost a month ago has been found safe and well, Sussex Police said this afternoon (Tuesday 27 October).
The force said: “Seventeen-year-old Eriglen Morina, who was missing after last being seen in Brighton on Wednesday 30 September, was found safe and well in London on Tuesday (27 October).”
A public appeal was issued for help finding the young man.