Buddhist monk jailed over historic sex attacks on three-year-old girl

A Buddhist meditation master has been jailed for eight years for sexually abusing a three-year-old girl whose parents had asked him to babysit.

Koji Takeuchi, now 80, of Trent Lane, North Clifton near Newark, Notts, was sentenced at Hove Crown Court on Friday 30 October, after admitting sexual assaults on the girl, then aged between three and nine in her own home between 1975 and 1981.

Takeuchi, who has appeared on television because of his gardening skills, was given two consecutive three-year sentences with an additional one year extended licence for each of them, plus two years extended custody.

The court also imposed an indefinite Sexual Harm Protection Order barring him from working with vulnerable adults or children for life, and he will be a registered sex offender for life.

Takeuchi, who also gives his professional name as Buddha Maitreya, went to the girl’s Brighton home for meditation sessions with her parents and told them he would look after her so they could sleep, but subjected her to sexual abuse for several years.

Detective Constable Stewart Cameron of the Brighton Safeguarding Investigations Unit said; “Takeuchi used his trusted position as a monk to ingratiate himself with this family and under the guise of hosting meditation sessions there he swiftly groomed this very young and vulnerable girl and systematically abused her for his own sexual gratification for a long time.

“He made her believe that they were girlfriend and boyfriend and that this was their secret, until Takeuchi abruptly broke off the relationship.

“This terrible experience robbed the victim of her childhood and has had a lasting impact on her life.

“Eventually in 2018 she summoned up the resolve and strength to come forward and fully disclose to us what had happened to her all those years ago.

“This investigation is another example of the way we will always follow up such reports, regardless of how long ago the events are said to have occurred, to support the victim and seek justice for them wherever possible.”